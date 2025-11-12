Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 341.30 croreNet profit of Vadilal Industries declined 14.26% to Rs 33.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 341.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 295.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales341.30295.51 15 OPM %15.0220.49 -PBDT54.7362.81 -13 PBT43.1751.88 -17 NP33.4238.98 -14
