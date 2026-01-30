JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 4.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 1613.98 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 4.69% to Rs 55.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 1613.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1396.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1613.981396.1510.7312.02129.52117.2187.0972.7555.1152.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News