Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 2.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 1347.53 croreNet profit of Birlasoft rose 2.52% to Rs 119.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 116.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 1347.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1362.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1347.531362.70 -1 OPM %18.1711.99 -PBDT252.52177.25 42 PBT232.45155.99 49 NP119.89116.94 3
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST