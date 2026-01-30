Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 2.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 1347.53 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 2.52% to Rs 119.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 116.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 1347.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1362.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

