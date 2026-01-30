Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 90.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 10276.65 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements declined 90.56% to Rs 203.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2158.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 10276.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9411.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10276.659411.3513.1718.191386.673000.05427.642393.37203.702158.21

