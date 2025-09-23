Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto gains on tieup with Al Habtoor Motors for e-bus rollout in UAE

JBM Auto gains on tieup with Al Habtoor Motors for e-bus rollout in UAE

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

JBM Auto rose 1.73% to Rs 754.70 after its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the company, Al Habtoor Motors will be the exclusive importer and distributor of JBMs electric buses in the UAE and will also provide deployment and service support. The partnership covers multiple applications including city, staff, school, tarmac and intercity-tourist coaches.

The move comes as the UAE works toward its Net Zero by 2050 strategy, with both companies stating that the collaboration aims to expand clean mobility solutions in the region.

 

JBM Electric Vehicles currently manufactures e-buses at its integrated facility in India, which has a production capacity of 20,000 units annually. The company said its buses are equipped with lithium-ion battery systems, safety features and smart charging capabilities designed to operate in the UAEs climatic conditions.

JBM Auto is the leading electric bus and EV ecosystem player globally.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18% to Rs 36.80 crore while net sales rose 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

