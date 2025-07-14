Monday, July 14, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jhaveri Credits & Capital rise on securing solar panel supply orders

Jhaveri Credits & Capital rise on securing solar panel supply orders

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Jhaveri Credits & Capital rose 1.97% to Rs 259 after the company secured two orders from Cosmos Green Power Technologies and Sky Energy Developers.

The order from Cosmos Green Power Technologies involves the supply of 23,193 units of Hyper Sol Glass-to-Glass 595 Wp panels with 1.4-meter cable length, to be executed within six months from the order date.

The second order, received from Sky Energy Developers, entails the supply of 7,987 units of the same Hyper Sol Glass-to-Glass 595 Wp panels, also to be fulfilled within six months.

Jhaveri Credits & Capital provides a broking platform for dealing in various commodities in spot and future markets.

 

On the financial front, the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income declined 70.8% YoY to Rs 1.42 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

