Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2214.7, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.88% jump in NIFTY and a 7.85% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2214.7, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25050.1. The Sensex is at 82139.43, down 0.44%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 31.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22225.9, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2223, up 1.92% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 57.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.88% jump in NIFTY and a 7.85% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 35.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

