Reliance Power Ltd spurts 3.35%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 66.98, up 3.35% on the day as on 16-Jun-2025 EOD IST on the NSE. The stock is up 116.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.88% drop in NIFTY and a 16.51% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.98, up 3.35% on the day as on 16-Jun-2025 EOD IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25050.1. The Sensex is at 82139.43, down 0.44%. Reliance Power Ltd has risen around 48.61% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36097.85, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1515.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1240.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

