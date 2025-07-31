Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit rises 27.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Sales decline 19.76% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital rose 27.96% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.76% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.8312.25 -20 OPM %18.415.55 -PBDT1.811.38 31 PBT1.611.28 26 NP1.190.93 28

