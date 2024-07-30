Sales rise 81.99% to Rs 170.98 croreNet profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 263.38% to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 81.99% to Rs 170.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales170.9893.95 82 OPM %22.5435.43 -PBDT67.4934.62 95 PBT51.4718.85 173 NP43.8612.07 263
