Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 32.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 crore
Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 32.99% to Rs 363.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1314.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1485.761314.73 13 OPM %34.2131.80 -PBDT530.76432.02 23 PBT489.25388.26 26 NP363.98273.68 33
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

