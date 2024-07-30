Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 47.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 51.41 crore
Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 47.44% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 51.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.4137.87 36 OPM %14.5111.91 -PBDT4.613.71 24 PBT3.122.17 44 NP2.301.56 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Preview: Profit may jump up to 37% YoY, revenue around 9%

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

US-Philippines boost ties amid concerns over China's aggressive stance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVETeflon FluGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon