Macfos standalone net profit rises 120.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Macfos rose 120.33% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.04% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.