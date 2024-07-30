Macfos standalone net profit rises 120.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.04% to Rs 56.82 croreNet profit of Macfos rose 120.33% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.04% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.8225.94 119 OPM %9.389.71 -PBDT5.502.59 112 PBT5.352.46 117 NP4.011.82 120
