Jindal Stainless develops India's first stainless steel salt container for Indian Railways

Jindal Stainless develops India's first stainless steel salt container for Indian Railways

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Jindal Stainless has developed the country's first stainless steel container for salt transport for Indian Railways. The integration of stainless steel into salt transport logistics marks a pioneering step towards more durable and sustainable freight operations. The prototype successfully underwent loading and unloading trials at Bhimasar, Gandhidham, Gujarat on February 10, 2026, underscoring the government's active engagement with innovative, future-ready logistics solutions and signaling an important step towards potential commercial adoption.

The 20-foot salt container has been fabricated entirely in stainless steel, including all their structural and load-bearing components. Jindal Stainless has used stainless steel 304 grade, known for its superior corrosion-resistance in chloride-rich environments, for the container body, while JT Grade (N7 as per BIS 6911), recognised for its high strength and weight optimisation, has been deployed for external stiffeners and underframe components.

 

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

