Concord Enviro net loss narrows to Rs 8 crore in Q3
Concord Enviro Systems reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.18 crore in Q3 FY26, marginally lower than the net loss of Rs 8.56 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.However, revenue from operations rose 1.4% YoY to Rs 124.58 crore in Q3 FY25.
Loss before tax stood at Rs 8.57 crore in Q3 FY26, widening from a loss of Rs 7.77 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA surged 150.7% to Rs 43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 17.15 crore posted in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 3.5% in Q3 FY26 as against 1.4% in Q3 FY25. The company's order book currently stands at Rs 594.7 crore.
Meanwhile, the company said that its board has approved the appointment of Anish Goel as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 12 February 2026.
Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT).
Shares of Concord Enviro Systems fell 6.96% to Rs 383 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:17 AM IST