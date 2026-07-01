Jindal Steel Ltd Slides 2.47%

Jindal Steel Ltd has lost 14.57% over last one month compared to 9.59% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.07% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel Ltd fell 2.47% today to trade at Rs 1033.5. The BSE Metal index is down 0.71% to quote at 39912.95. The index is down 9.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 1.47% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 25.55 % over last one year compared to the 8.55% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel Ltd has lost 14.57% over last one month compared to 9.59% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3711 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59741 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1306 on 21 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 926.8 on 14 Jul 2025.

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