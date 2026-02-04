JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 24.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 1588.40 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 24.04% to Rs 56.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 1588.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1496.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1588.401496.8312.9213.32179.43163.2094.3287.0156.9274.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News