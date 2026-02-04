NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 243.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.90% to Rs 3007.69 crore

Net Loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 243.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 757.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.90% to Rs 3007.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2119.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3007.692119.543.24-30.95-11.86-802.99-263.81-1056.47-243.97-757.78

