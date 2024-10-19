JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 46.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.00% to Rs 225.80 croreNet profit of JM Financial Products declined 46.31% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.00% to Rs 225.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 305.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales225.80305.15 -26 OPM %72.2878.82 -PBDT79.86125.76 -36 PBT77.47123.44 -37 NP52.5797.91 -46
