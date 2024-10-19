Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE raises minimum contract value for index derivatives

NSE raises minimum contract value for index derivatives

Image

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has increased the minimum contract value for index derivatives traded on its platform. This move aims to strengthen investor protection and market stability, following guidelines set forth by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The new lot sizes are as follows: Nifty 50 (NIFTY) from 25 to 75, Nifty Bank (BANKNIFTY) from 15 to 30, Nifty Financial Services (FINNIFTY) from 25 to 65, Nifty Midcap Select (MIDCPNIFTY) from 50 to 120, and Nifty Next 50 (NIFTYNXT50) from 10 to 25.

Effective November 20, 2024, all new index derivative contracts (including weekly, monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly) will have a minimum contract value of Rs 15 lakh upon introduction. Further, the lot size will be fixed in such a manner that the contract value of the derivative on the day of review is within Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The revised lot sizes will be based on the average closing price of the underlying index during the period of September 16th to October 15th, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The existing weekly and monthly expiry contracts will continue with the existing lot size till its respective expiry date. In case of quarterly and half yearly existing expiry contracts, the same shall be transitioned to the new lot size on December 24, 2024, end of the day for BANKNIFTY and December 26, 2024, end of the day for NIFTY.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Rain stops play; India trail by 12 runs

USA Flag

Judges punishing Jan 6 rioters but fear violence as US election approaches

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

AAP, Kejriwal to decide my future political roles: Satyendar Jain

Image via Twitter

Champions Trophy: Play in Pak, return home same day, PCB proposal to India

Air India

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon