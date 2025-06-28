Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial to acquire balance 2.98% stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions

JM Financial to acquire balance 2.98% stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
JM Financial on 27 June 2025 has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Moraine Master Fund LP (the MMF) for acquiring from them, 84,343 equity shares, representing 2.98% of the equity share capital of JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL), held by MMF. Upon completion of the above acquisition, JMFCSL would become the company's wholly owned subsidiary with 100% shareholding in it.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL bags LoA for Rs 6,500 crore thermal project from Adani Power

BHEL bags LoA for Rs 6,500 crore thermal project from Adani Power

Rattanindia Ent board to mull fund raising plan on 2 July

Rattanindia Ent board to mull fund raising plan on 2 July

Asian Paints acquires 40% stake in White Teak

Asian Paints acquires 40% stake in White Teak

Waaree Energies arm bags order from American entity

Waaree Energies arm bags order from American entity

Rose Merc. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rose Merc. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon