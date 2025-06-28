Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waaree Energies arm bags order from American entity

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Waaree Energies said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply 540 MW modules from a renowned customer who is a developer of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across United States.

The company will supply 270MW solar modules in 2025 & 270MW solar modules in 2027-2028.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

 

The company reported 34.10% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 618.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 461.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 36.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,003.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The counter rose 0.01% to end at Rs 2,947.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rose Merc. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahesh Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NMS Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 213 cr South Central Railways project

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

