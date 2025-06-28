Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rose Merc. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rose Merc. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 1723.53% to Rs 74.40 crore

Net loss of Rose Merc. reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1723.53% to Rs 74.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1389.22% to Rs 78.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales74.404.08 1724 78.785.29 1389 OPM %22.1028.68 -21.00-2.27 - PBDT16.271.72 846 16.400.43 3714 PBT16.121.66 871 16.210.38 4166 NP-0.691.66 PL -0.560.38 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahesh Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahesh Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NMS Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NMS Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 213 cr South Central Railways project

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 213 cr South Central Railways project

Paisalo Digital announces partnership with State Bank of India to jointly fund SME loans

Paisalo Digital announces partnership with State Bank of India to jointly fund SME loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon