JNK India consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.63% to Rs 178.38 croreNet profit of JNK India rose 68.00% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 71.63% to Rs 178.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales178.38103.93 72 OPM %9.2611.54 -PBDT19.5013.32 46 PBT17.8111.83 51 NP13.027.75 68
