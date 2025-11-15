Ventive Hospitality reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 89.74% to Rs 489.33 croreNet profit of Ventive Hospitality reported to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 89.74% to Rs 489.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 257.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales489.33257.89 90 OPM %38.7533.75 -PBDT198.9025.55 678 PBT119.98-24.02 LP NP52.57-56.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content