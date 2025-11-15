Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 147.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.22% to Rs 43.85 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 147.75% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.8532.19 36 OPM %13.9114.94 -PBDT4.381.91 129 PBT3.391.09 211 NP2.751.11 148
