PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.21% to Rs 124.63 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 4.79% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 72.21% to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales124.6372.37 72 OPM %20.6529.35 -PBDT32.0726.24 22 PBT22.9722.03 4 NP18.1417.31 5
