Jocil reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 262.72 croreNet profit of Jocil reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 262.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 219.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales262.72219.95 19 OPM %1.30-0.96 -PBDT3.50-2.09 LP PBT2.11-3.52 LP NP1.58-2.63 LP
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:18 PM IST