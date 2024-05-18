Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 10.93 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 89.60% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 62.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 13.59% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.