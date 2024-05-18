Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 108.09% to Rs 2.83 crore
Net Loss of Khandwala Securities reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 108.09% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.36% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.10% to Rs 8.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.831.36 108 8.526.26 36 OPM %-7.77-26.47 -6.6914.54 - PBDT-0.22-1.58 86 0.480.79 -39 PBT-0.35-1.62 78 0.160.50 -68 NP-0.34-1.72 80 0.170.44 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit declines 86.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 141.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the March 2024 quarter

EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon