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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

John Cockerill India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd and Infomedia Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2026.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd and Infomedia Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2026.

John Cockerill India Ltd lost 15.53% to Rs 8560 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 885 shares in the past one month.

 

Genesys International Corporation Ltd tumbled 11.64% to Rs 186. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22227 shares in the past one month.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd crashed 10.30% to Rs 2010.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19701 shares in the past one month.

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Essar Shipping Ltd dropped 10.19% to Rs 17.53. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13677 shares in the past one month.

Infomedia Press Ltd pared 10.18% to Rs 4.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2925 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 2:50 PM IST