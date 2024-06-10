Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 341.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.85% to Rs 361.08 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 414.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.53% to Rs 856.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 580.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 341.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.85% to Rs 361.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.