Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 291.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 72.46% to Rs 134.62 crore
Net profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt rose 291.48% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.46% to Rs 134.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.59% to Rs 69.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.01% to Rs 420.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales134.6278.06 72 420.46313.75 34 OPM %38.6629.13 -33.6427.09 - PBDT39.9115.48 158 106.0264.89 63 PBT36.3811.39 219 94.8355.53 71 NP28.507.28 291 69.8439.55 77
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

