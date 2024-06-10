Nifty above 22,300; PSU Bank shares in demand

At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 93.98 points or 0.12% to 76,787.34. The Nifty 50 index added 55.05 points or 0.24% to 23,345.20.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 77,079.04 and 23,411.90 in early trade.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.03%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,600 shares rose and 1,076 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High of $651.51 Billion
Indias forex reserves jumped $4.837 billion to a new all-time high of $651.51 billion for the week ended May 31, according to the latest RBI data.
For the week ended May 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.065.51 billion to $572.564 billion.
Gold reserves fell by $212 million to $56.501 billion during the week ended May 31. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $17 million to $18.118 billion.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was up $1 million to $4.326 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
New Listing:
Shares of Kronox Lab Sciences were currently trading at Rs 164 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.59% as compared with the issue price of Rs 136.
The scrip was listed at Rs 165, exhibiting a premium of 21.32% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 165 and a low of 156.80. On the BSE, over 1.63 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.74% to 7,408.40. The index rallied 9.03% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Bank of India (up 3.15%), Union Bank of India (up 2.64%), Canara Bank (up 2.46%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.27%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.7%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.06%), State Bank of India (up 0.97%), Central Bank of India (up 0.69%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.55%) and UCO Bank (up 0.4%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KEC International rallied 6.56% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,061 crore across its various businesses.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility (WIML) was locked in 20% upper circuit after the company announced that it has secured a significant order worth $1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation.
Borosil Renewables rose 0.66%. The company announced that the company will be issuing fully paid-up equity shares aggregating up to Rs 450 crore via rights issue.
