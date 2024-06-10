Business Standard
JSW Steel and Sphera win Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards EMEA 2024

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
JSW Steel and Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, were winners in the Environmental Impact, ESG Metrics and Reporting category of the Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards EMEA 2024.
This recognition is for exemplary work in environmental impact, ESG metrics and reporting for JSW Steel through its use of Sphera's software and data solutions to drive enhanced disclosures and decision-making. The award program identifies organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership in advancing EHS, sustainability, and operational excellence, and the winners were announced at the Verdantix Sustainability & EHS Summit Europe. Sphera and JSW Steel were selected by a panel of independent experts for their integrated approach to sustainability data management that enabled JSW Steel to improve data quality, accuracy and timeliness by utilizing SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability Software and Sphera's Managed LCA Content Database.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

