Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Sterlite Tech, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, Tanla Platform

Stock Alert: Sterlite Tech, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, Tanla Platform

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Secutries in F&O Ban:

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Sterlite Technologies through its demerged business vertical, Global Services Business in consortium with Dilip Buildcon has entered into agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles Package 13. The said contract is valued at Rs 2,631.14 crore.

 

Zydus Lifesciences has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) report from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at its API manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar. The inspection has been classified as No Action Indicated (NAI).

Waaree Energies has signed and executed the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) and M.P. Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW Solar power to MPPMCL.

Also Read

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI sends conflicting signals about monetary policy with surprise moves

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Asia mixed; India May CPI, US-China deal eyed

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump open to talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un: White House

US economy, exports

US tariff revenue hits record high in May, helping cut budget deficit

Medplus Health Services subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions has received one suspension order for a drug license for store situated at Maharashtra.

Tanla Platforms board is scheduled to meet on 16 June 2025, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares and other necessary matters.

Kaynes Technology Indias board approved the further investment for an amount upto $ 1.03 million towards acquisition of equity shares upto 10,19,802 of Kaynes Holding, wholly owned subsidiary, at an issue price of $1.01 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty signals positive start; mixed global cues could cap gains

GIFT Nifty signals positive start; mixed global cues could cap gains

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 119 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 119 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

STL Networks - Dilip Buildcon consortium bags Rs 2631 cr BharatNet project

STL Networks - Dilip Buildcon consortium bags Rs 2631 cr BharatNet project

RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.94 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.94 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

India's Natural Gas demand likely to expand by around 8% annually by 2030

India's Natural Gas demand likely to expand by around 8% annually by 2030

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon