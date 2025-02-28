Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSL Industries rises after bagging order worth Rs 13 crore

JSL Industries rises after bagging order worth Rs 13 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

JSL Industries advanced 2.38% to Rs 1,400.95 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 12.50 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation, Vadodara, Gujarat.

The project involves the supply of 66kV class current transformers (CT) and potential transformers (PT) and is set to be completed by 30.11.2025.

JSL Industries in the manufacturing of engineering goods, which includes various HT and LT products, has a modern factory at Village Mogar, near Anand, Gujarat, with well-equipped plant and machinery along with professionally trained manpower.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 441.4% to Rs 0.99 crore, while net sales dropped 3.1% to Rs 13.99 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KSB spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY; final dividend at Rs 4/shr

KSB spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY; final dividend at Rs 4/shr

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

IMF says greater exchange rate flexibility warranted to help absorb external shocks for India

IMF says greater exchange rate flexibility warranted to help absorb external shocks for India

International Conveyors acquires Rs 3.49 crore worth of equity shares in SW Solar

International Conveyors acquires Rs 3.49 crore worth of equity shares in SW Solar

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with PhysicsWallah

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with PhysicsWallah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon