Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Union government has appointed Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, is for a term of three years, effective from 1 March 2025.

Pandey will succeed Madhabi Puri Buch, whose current tenure concludes on March 1st. He will become the 11th chairman of SEBI.

A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre, Pandey brings a wealth of experience to the role. Born in 1965, he holds a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, UK.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IMF says greater exchange rate flexibility warranted to help absorb external shocks for India

IMF says greater exchange rate flexibility warranted to help absorb external shocks for India

International Conveyors acquires Rs 3.49 crore worth of equity shares in SW Solar

International Conveyors acquires Rs 3.49 crore worth of equity shares in SW Solar

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with PhysicsWallah

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with PhysicsWallah

Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India's external position assessed to be moderately stronger than implied by medium-term fundamentals

India's external position assessed to be moderately stronger than implied by medium-term fundamentals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon