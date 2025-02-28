Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with PhysicsWallah

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with PhysicsWallah

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with PhysicsWallah.

According to an exchange filing, the company will provide Zaggle Zoyer Platform services to PhysicsWallah and it has to be executed within 24 months.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services declined 3.01% to Rs 336.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India's external position assessed to be moderately stronger than implied by medium-term fundamentals

India's external position assessed to be moderately stronger than implied by medium-term fundamentals

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

TCS expands partnership with DNB Bank for 5 more years to drive banking innovation

TCS expands partnership with DNB Bank for 5 more years to drive banking innovation

India's economic growth has remained robust says IMF, Headline inflation expected to converge to target

India's economic growth has remained robust says IMF, Headline inflation expected to converge to target

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon