Pound Speculators Reduce Net Short Position

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators continues to reduce their short positions in the Pound futures although they continued to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -20075 contracts in the data reported through May 14 2024. This was a weekly fall of 1783 net contracts and they continued to stay at its lowest level since November last year.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

