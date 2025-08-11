Monday, August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Cement IPO subscribed 7.77 times

JSW Cement IPO subscribed 7.77 times

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 140.91 crore shares as against 1.60 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of JSW Cement received bids for 1,40,91,39,588 shares as against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.77 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 August 2025 and it will close on 11 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 139 and 147 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 102 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2000 crore.

 

The selling shareholders include AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte who will offload 63387755 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 931.8 crore; Synergy Metals Investment holding, which will offload 63843537 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 938.5 crore; and State Bank of India, which will offload 8823129 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 129.7 crore.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 800 will be used to partially finance the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit in Nagpur, Rajasthan; Rs 520 crore will be used for repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Equity MF inflows hit record ₹42,702 crore; AUM crosses ₹75 trillion

Indian export, exporters, Budget 2025, Export Promotion Mission

Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

Stray dogs

SC crackdown on stray dog menace: How other nations tackled the problem

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

India records normal monsoon rainfall but distribution varies across states

Tech Wrap August 11

Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series

JSW Cement (JSWCL) is a leading manufacturer of green cement in India and part of the diversified JSW Group. It operates seven plants across India with a total installed grinding capacity of 20.60 MMTPA and clinker capacity of 6.44 MMTPA as of 31 March 2025. The company produces eco-friendly cement products such as Portland slag cement, Portland composite cement, and GGBS, along with OPC, ready-mix concrete, and other allied products. JSWCL is expanding its footprint through greenfield and brownfield projects, aiming to double its grinding and clinker capacities.

Ahead of the IPO, JSW Cement on Monday, 4 August 2025, raised Rs 1,079.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 73.46 lakh shares at Rs 147 each to 52 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 114.09 crore and sales of Rs 5813.07 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

All Time Plastics IPO subscribed 8.34 times

All Time Plastics IPO subscribed 8.34 times

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.49 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.49 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Hindustan Construction Company allots 92,937 equity shares under ESOS

Hindustan Construction Company allots 92,937 equity shares under ESOS

IIFL Finance allots 60,211 equity shares under ESOS

IIFL Finance allots 60,211 equity shares under ESOS

Larsen & Toubro wins order for 6,400 MW thermal power capacity from Adani Power

Larsen & Toubro wins order for 6,400 MW thermal power capacity from Adani Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon