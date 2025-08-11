Monday, August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All Time Plastics IPO subscribed 8.34 times

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.79 crore shares as against 1.05 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of All Time Plastics received bids for 8,79,56,712 shares as against 1,05,46,297 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 August 2025 and it will close on 11 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 260 and 275 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 10,181,818 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 275 and 10,769,231 equity shares at the lower price band of Rs 260, aggregating Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale up to 4385562 equity shares aggregating Rs 121 crore at the upper price band of Rs 275 and Rs 114 crore at the lower price band of Rs 260.

 

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay borrowings of Rs 143 crore, purchase equipment and machinery worth Rs 113.71 crore for its Manekpur facility, and install an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. As of 30 June 2025, total outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 222.56 crore.

The Manekpur facility is planned to have a total production capacity of 22,500 TPA. The company aims to initially set up 16,500 TPA capacity by FY26, involving an estimated spend of Rs 163.14 crore for machinery and Rs 28.23 crore for ASRS. The full 22,500 TPA capacity is expected by FY27.

Post-issue, promoter shareholding will decline from 90.79% to 69.97%, with each promoterKailesh, Bhupesh, and Nilesh Punamchand Shahreducing their individual stakes from over 30% to around 23.3%.

All Time Plastics, with over 14 years of experience, manufactures plastic consumerware mainly as a white-label supplier (91.66% of FY25 revenue), while its own brand, "All Time," contributes 7.56%. The company exports to 29 countries, making up 85.66% of FY25 revenue, and also sells in India to clients like IKEA. It operates three manufacturing units with a total capacity of 33,000 TPA.

Ahead of the IPO, All Time Plastics on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, raised Rs 119.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 43.60 lakh shares at Rs 275 each to 12 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.29 crore and sales of Rs 558.17 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

