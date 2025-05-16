NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 365.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 2.15 croreNet profit of NDA Securities rose 365.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 146.03% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.152.00 8 7.636.57 16 OPM %39.5321.00 -26.4718.42 - PBDT0.830.35 137 1.791.05 70 PBT0.800.33 142 1.660.92 80 NP0.930.20 365 1.550.63 146
