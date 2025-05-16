Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.75% to Rs 391.10 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 40.43% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 391.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 299.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.26% to Rs 126.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 1441.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1209.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales391.10299.13 31 1441.401209.28 19 OPM %16.3821.24 -15.8416.67 - PBDT61.4157.47 7 206.39177.29 16 PBT53.2748.77 9 168.23143.74 17 NP38.9427.73 40 126.64101.10 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content