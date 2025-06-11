Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy Ltd Surges 1.29%

JSW Energy Ltd Surges 1.29%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd has added 12.23% over last one month compared to 5.15% gain in BSE Power index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Energy Ltd gained 1.29% today to trade at Rs 540.05. The BSE Power index is up 0.51% to quote at 7019.61. The index is up 5.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 0.45% and NTPC Ltd added 0.37% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 9.17 % over last one year compared to the 7.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Energy Ltd has added 12.23% over last one month compared to 5.15% gain in BSE Power index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9687 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.95 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 419.1 on 17 Feb 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy & Inox Wind

NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy & Inox Wind

Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD, CEO & COO

Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD, CEO & COO

Talbros Automotive Components JVs win orders worth Rs 580 cr

Talbros Automotive Components JVs win orders worth Rs 580 cr

OneSource collaborates with Xbrane Biopharma AB

OneSource collaborates with Xbrane Biopharma AB

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon