Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Automotive Components JVs win orders worth Rs 580 cr

Talbros Automotive Components JVs win orders worth Rs 580 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Talbros Automotive Components along with its JV's has received orders worth ~Rs. 580 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEM's. These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These orders include orders from all the company's product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis and hoses.

- Received orders worth ~Rs. 260 crore (includes ~Rs. 150 crore of exports, majorly in Europe) from the sealing business for gaskets and heat shield products and forgings products.

Of this, ~Rs. 180 crore is for the gasket & heat shield segment received from multiple OEMs. Remaining ~Rs. 80 crore is for the forgings division.

 

By strategically increasing its exports to Europea region known for its stringent quality standards and specialization in the automotive components industrythe company is deepening its footprint in a highly competitive and demanding market. This expansion not only demonstrates the company's capability to meet global benchmarks but also positions it as a reliable supplier within the European automotive ecosystem. As a result, the company is gaining market share in this region.

- Received orders worth ~Rs. 290 crore through JV (Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems) for Chassis components. ~50% of these orders are for EV segment.

- Received orders through JV (Talbros Marugo Rubber) worth ~Rs. 30 crore in the domestic market for products like Hoses and A/V. The commercialization for these products will start from the H2 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

OneSource collaborates with Xbrane Biopharma AB

GIFT Nifty hints at weak start

Stock Alert: Popular Vehicle & Services, Kaynes Tech, Anant Raj, Man Infra, HCL Tech

Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

ECap Equities standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

