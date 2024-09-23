JSW Infra rises after acquiring dredger from IHC Dredging

JSW Infrastructure added 2.19% to Rs 343.45 after the company has taken delivery of a new, dredger from Netherlands based IHC Dredging to support its expansion plans.

JSW Infrastructure a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

This investment into the second Dredger aligns with the companys FY2030 growth plan to boost capacity from 170 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 400 MTPA. The new dredger will support both greenfield and brownfield expansion projects at multiple ports of the company.