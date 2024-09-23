Nifty above 25,850; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 193.83 points or 0.23% to 84,738.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 94.05 points or 0.36% to 25,885. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 84,881.73 and 25,925.80, respectively in morning trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.46%. The domestic equity benchmarks traded with limited gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in past two consecutive trading sessions.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,314 shares rose and 1,465 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.44% to 6,723.50. The index shed 0.73% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Bank (up 2.15%), Canara Bank (up 2.12%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.93%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.7%), Central Bank of India (up 1.57%), State Bank of India (up 1.38%), UCO Bank (up 1.19%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.85%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.52%) and Bank of India (up 0.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Matrimony.com rose 0.81%. The company said that it has plans to launch new line of business in the area of Jobs called ManyJobs to focus extensively on the grey-collar jobs market.

Unichem Laboratories advanced 2.21% after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 30 September 2024, to consider integration and consolidation of all USA generic formulations business under single entity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News