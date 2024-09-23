Business Standard
Glenmark Pharma spurts as Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

Glenmark Pharma spurts as Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged 7.99% after the pharma major announced that its formulation manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, has successfully cleared the USFDA inspection with zero observations.
The inspection was conducted from 9 September to 20 September 2024. In conclusion, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with zero observations.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.
The drug maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 340.27 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,244.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
 
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

