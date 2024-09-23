Business Standard
Telecom shares rise

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 80.34 points or 2.55% at 3234.88 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 5.69%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.74%),HFCL Ltd (up 4.73%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 4.63%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 1.94%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.82%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.62%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.35%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.09%).
On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.
 
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 336.63 or 0.59% at 57418.24.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.24 points or 0.25% at 17048.46.
The Nifty 50 index was up 100.85 points or 0.39% at 25891.8.

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 1,003 cr

Board of Unichem Laboratories to consider proposal for consolidation of generic formulations biz in US

Market opens at fresh life high; breadth strong

Unichem Labs gains on proposal to consolidate USA generics formulations business under one entity

Netweb Technologies India Ltd Falls 0.81%

The BSE Sensex index was up 265.87 points or 0.31% at 84810.18.
On BSE,2236 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

